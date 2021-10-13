Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$27.86.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco stock opened at C$30.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -534.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 7.94. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$11.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.62.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$359.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.