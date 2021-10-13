Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,633 Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $766,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 404.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 352,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 157,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 25.9% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 113,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

GNT opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.