Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $162,000 in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of ACE Convergence Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACEV. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Get ACE Convergence Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.