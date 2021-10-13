Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 21,825 NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,825 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth about $145,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth about $170,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 26,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $187,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 25,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $203,471.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,968.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NG opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 85.40, a current ratio of 85.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

