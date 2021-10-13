Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDEV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,540.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 1,110,592 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,587,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 99.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,588,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 790,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 80.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 710,189 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 81.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,554,742 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 699,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 6.23. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,356 shares of company stock worth $679,637 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

