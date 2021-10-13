Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,500 Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 677,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 62,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Shares of TNP stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.07. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.