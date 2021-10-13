Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,949 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 3.3% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $223,388,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $370,878,000 after buying an additional 972,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after purchasing an additional 910,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

NYSE:NKE traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.19. The stock had a trading volume of 284,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,566,339. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.80 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $247.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,230,087 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.