Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Calix were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,072,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,814,000 after buying an additional 207,294 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 257.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 34,307 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 33,876 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calix alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Calix stock opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.28. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $57.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. Equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,485.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,701 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.