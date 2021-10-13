Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate includes CB-839 which is in three Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, leukemias, lymphomas, and multiple myeloma. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $2.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $157.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,299,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 985,163 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,212,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 973,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,474,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 806,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

