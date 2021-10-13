California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 12,536 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,679,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,536 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cerner were worth $131,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,039,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,038,000 after purchasing an additional 152,017 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,167,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,740,000 after purchasing an additional 900,030 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cerner by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,904,000 after acquiring an additional 156,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cerner by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,660,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,262,000 after acquiring an additional 868,561 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner stock opened at $70.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.60.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 35.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CERN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

