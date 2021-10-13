California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 12,106 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 957,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,106 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $182,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.63.

Shares of PNC opened at $203.30 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.85 and a 52-week high of $204.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.76. The stock has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $845,158 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

