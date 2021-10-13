California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 11,281 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,034,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,281 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.85% of Quest Diagnostics worth $136,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 22,858 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 334,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $140.48 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on DGX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.80.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.