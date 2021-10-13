California Public Employees Retirement System Has $166.55 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,286 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of FedEx worth $166,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,459,605,000 after buying an additional 190,583 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after buying an additional 219,370 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,092,110,000 after buying an additional 45,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $792,598,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $221.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.68. The firm has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.