California Public Employees Retirement System Has $128.85 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,690 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.70% of Pool worth $128,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.7% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool stock opened at $440.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $305.47 and a 52-week high of $500.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $472.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.83.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,290,963.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.