CACHE Gold Price Reaches $58.35 on Major Exchanges (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One CACHE Gold coin can now be bought for about $58.35 or 0.00101477 BTC on exchanges. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $187,255.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CACHE Gold has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00043928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.52 or 0.00209609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00093981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 80,873 coins and its circulating supply is 78,873 coins. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

