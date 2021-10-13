Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BVRDF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Bureau Veritas to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.35. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

