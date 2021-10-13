Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 668 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM remained flat at $$175.53 during midday trading on Wednesday. 7,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $101.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.53.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.54.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

