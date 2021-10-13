Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 322 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 53.6% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 54.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 30.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.30.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.62. 17,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.63 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.46. The company has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.