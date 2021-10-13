Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $1,967,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,864,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.08. 161,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,543,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.24%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.