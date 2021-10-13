Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $131.92. 1,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,917. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.75 and a 200 day moving average of $134.72. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $155.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

