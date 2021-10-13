Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,546 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Unilever by 45.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,398 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 240.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,961,000 after acquiring an additional 917,592 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 64.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,532,000 after acquiring an additional 900,951 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth about $47,440,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after acquiring an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $52.83. 24,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,482. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.32%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

