Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 989 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $50.91. 131,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,190,557. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.