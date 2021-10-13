Brookline Capital Acquisition Initiates Coverage on Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Research analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KYMR. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

NASDAQ:KYMR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.40. 9,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,412. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.90. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $91.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $542,252.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,742,022.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,719,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 431,563 shares of company stock valued at $25,455,181. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,831,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 259,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

