Brokers Offer Predictions for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

REXR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $58.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.81. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

