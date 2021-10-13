Brokers Offer Predictions for PDC Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PDC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $49.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average is $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 3.44.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $843,040. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in PDC Energy by 19.5% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

