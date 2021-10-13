Brokers Offer Predictions for GlaxoSmithKline plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for GlaxoSmithKline in a report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 68.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

