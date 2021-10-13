Brokerages Set Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) PT at $289.62

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $289.62.

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $2,634,322.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,698.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,968 shares of company stock worth $6,033,214 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Searle & CO. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $230.68 and a 52-week high of $327.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

