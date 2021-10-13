Brokerages Set PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Target Price at $42.78

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $1,099,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,649 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,930. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the second quarter worth $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PubMatic by 225.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PubMatic by 150.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter worth $145,000. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.52. 2,969,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,317. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $76.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.40.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

