Brokerages Set MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Target Price at $55.00

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

MXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,246,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $657,677.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and have sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,576,193. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,448,000 after purchasing an additional 70,094 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,571,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,708,000 after purchasing an additional 812,924 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,435,000 after purchasing an additional 84,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,407,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

MXL stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.97.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $205.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

