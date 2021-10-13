Brokerages Set Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Price Target at $60.20

Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.20.

FMTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FMTX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.37. 2,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,595. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of -0.27. Forma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 17.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,055,000 after purchasing an additional 857,895 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,254,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,334,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,986,000 after purchasing an additional 44,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,144,000 after purchasing an additional 102,994 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,120,000 after acquiring an additional 302,780 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.