Brokerages Set Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Target Price at €85.87

Oct 13th, 2021

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €85.87 ($101.02).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNR. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

FRA BNR traded up €0.04 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching €80.58 ($94.80). The stock had a trading volume of 286,277 shares. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €84.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €79.89.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

