Brokerages Set Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Target Price at €85.87

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €85.87 ($101.02).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNR. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

FRA BNR traded up €0.04 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching €80.58 ($94.80). The stock had a trading volume of 286,277 shares. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €84.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €79.89.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.