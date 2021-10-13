Brokerages Set AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target at $28.00

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

ATGFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$24.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $20.28 on Friday. AltaGas has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83.

AltaGas Ltd. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment business gathers, processes, transports, stores and markets natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Power segment consists of operating conventional and renewable power including wind, run-of-river hydro and biomass.

