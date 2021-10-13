Brokerages Expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will announce sales of $106.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.75 million. Townsquare Media reported sales of $95.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year sales of $412.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $412.40 million to $413.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $450.55 million, with estimates ranging from $446.48 million to $454.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). Townsquare Media had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSQ. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

TSQ traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $13.42. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,711. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.83.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

