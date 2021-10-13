Brokerages Expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.88. Mercantile Bank reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 28.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 91,683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2,982.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.72. 2,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,782. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $535.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

