Brokerages Expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to Post $0.84 EPS

Equities analysts expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. IHS Markit posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,302 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,252,000 after buying an additional 1,894,300 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,536,000 after buying an additional 1,834,283 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2,521.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,782,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,550,000 after buying an additional 1,714,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 630.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,241,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,879,000 after buying an additional 1,071,617 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $119.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.97. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 76.46 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $125.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

