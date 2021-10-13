Brokerages Expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Hudbay Minerals reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 190%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

HBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Indl Alliance S reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 428.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 68,908 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,092,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 446,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 57,760 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -4.35%.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

