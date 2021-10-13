Brokerages Expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will announce sales of $1.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year sales of $5.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Howmet Aerospace.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.27.

HWM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.37. 40,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,767,000 after buying an additional 4,398,308 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 111.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,974,000 after buying an additional 4,128,234 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,285,000 after buying an additional 3,524,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,886,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,791,000 after buying an additional 3,406,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.