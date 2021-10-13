Brokerages Expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.08). GAN reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GAN.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAN from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,798,812.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,934 shares in the company, valued at $448,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit acquired 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,364. 9.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GAN during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GAN during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GAN during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GAN during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in GAN by 43.9% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAN stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,014. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. GAN has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $589.09 million, a PE ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.19.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAN (GAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.