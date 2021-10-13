Brokerages Expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.26. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.09.

PLAY stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3,433.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,494,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

