Brokerages Expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. CNH Industrial reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth about $41,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 166.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.97. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 70.35 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

