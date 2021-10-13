Brokerages Expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will report sales of $30.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.30 million and the lowest is $30.50 million. Civista Bancshares reported sales of $28.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year sales of $125.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.30 million to $126.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $120.05 million, with estimates ranging from $118.60 million to $121.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Civista Bancshares.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 8.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 8.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 10.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIVB stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.67. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.