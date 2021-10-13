Brokerages Expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $183.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to report sales of $183.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $214.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.22 million. Agenus reported sales of $14.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,134.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $263.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.94 million to $349.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $99.27 million, with estimates ranging from $69.80 million to $143.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.64. 2,380,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,082,953. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.35. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.77.

In related news, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $533,695.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in Agenus by 25.6% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 26,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Agenus by 129.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 196,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 111,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Agenus by 341.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 993,231 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Agenus by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,075,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 26,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 73.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 28,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.