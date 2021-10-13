Brokerages Anticipate Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will announce $10.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.21 million and the highest is $11.00 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $9.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $43.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.30 million to $52.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $108.21 million, with estimates ranging from $59.32 million to $157.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 251.01% and a negative return on equity of 298.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of XERS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 28,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,807. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $135.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XERS. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 460,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 20,281 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 165.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 283,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. The firm offers XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies. Its products include Gvoke Pre-Filled Syringe and Gvoke HypoPen. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

