Brokerages Anticipate WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to announce $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.22. WestRock posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WestRock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRK. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in WestRock by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in WestRock by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 94.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRK opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. WestRock has a twelve month low of $36.59 and a twelve month high of $62.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Featured Article: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WestRock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.