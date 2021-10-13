Brokerages Anticipate Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.20). Trillium Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 171.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trillium Therapeutics.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

TRIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trillium Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,381,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after buying an additional 35,230 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 45.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 53.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRIL opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.