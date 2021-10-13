Brokerages Anticipate MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. MYR Group posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $649.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MYR Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MYR Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.18. 476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.16. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $110.59.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

