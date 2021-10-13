Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BTVCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Britvic in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Britvic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.72 price target on Britvic and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Britvic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

BTVCY opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. Britvic has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

