Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 6,743 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,668,000 after buying an additional 59,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,857,000 after purchasing an additional 147,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,648,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,214 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,766,000 after purchasing an additional 206,400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 13.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,012,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,219,000 after purchasing an additional 119,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $325,341.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDC. Raymond James decreased their price target on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

M.D.C. stock opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.43.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.