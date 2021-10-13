Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $4.81 Million Investment in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 69,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,889 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

NYSE:FMC opened at $87.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.30. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FMC. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.27.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.