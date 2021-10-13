Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $5.19 Million in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,961 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 1,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total value of $151,420.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,895. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.83.

ILMN stock opened at $404.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $456.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.42. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.01 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 77.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

